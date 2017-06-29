Sci-fi celebration returns to QUAD

Derby arts centre QUAD once again hosts the annual celebration of science-fiction, fantasy and horror writing Edge-Lit.

Edge-Lit 6 brings together some of the UK’s leading authors for a day of workshops, panels, readings and book launches for writers, readers and fans of genre fiction.

Edge-Lit guests include Samantha Shannon, bestselling author of The Bone Season; multi-award winning science-fiction author Stephen Baxter; acclaimed fantasy and literary author Joanne Harris; Andrew Michael Hurley, Costa Book Award winning author of The Loney; Ken Macleod, leading SF author of The Corporation Wars; Peter Newman, author of The Malice and The Vagrant and Jeff Noon, science-fiction author of the Vurt series

Edge-Lit 6 takes place in QUAD on Saturday, July 15 from 10am. Tickets are £30 and include all events. For more information email Alex Davis, event co-ordinator, at alexd@derbyquad.co.uk or you can go online to www.derbyquad.co.uk