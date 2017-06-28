Sutton Ramblers head off for another picturesque adventure

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club members will head off to the Wolfscote Dale area in Derbyshire on Sunday, July 2.

The club continues its diverse summer rambles programme with a very attractive 11-mile circular ramble from Alstonefield in the White Peak area. Ramblers will visit a number of dales during the day and there will be shorter routes available.

The ramble will start at the picturesque village of Alstonefield with its delightful collection of 18th century grey cottages. There is an initial descent to Milldale on the River Dove for a mid morning refreshment stop.

From there, you will head across Viators Bridge and there is a steady ascent to the top of Shining Tor where you should be rewarded with splendid views of the Dove valley.

Descend then to Lode Mill and join the peaceful Wolfscote Dale following it northwards enjoying its wooded crags and grassy slopes.

Upon reaching Biggin Dale the group will stop for a picnic lunch in attractive surroundings. Head onwards then up the shallow dry valley of Biggin Dale and at the head of the dale, cut across to the village of Hartington for a mid-afternoon break with a choice of refreshments.

Head south to explore Beresford Dale, one of the prettiest sections of the Dove with its steep limestone crags and tree-lined slopes making it like a little paradise on a warm summer’s day.

From here you will visit the final dale of the day, Narrowdale. The more energetic may wish to ascend Narrowdale Hill to enjoy more spectacular scenery. This lovely ramble finishes with a series of field paths to arrive back at Alstonefield for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, near the Asda supermarket, in Mansfield at 9.30am. There will be other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please ring John on 01623 796396 or Keith on 01623 460866.