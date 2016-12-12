Sutton Ramblers head to Derbyshire

Members of Sutton Rambling Club will be holding their traditional popular Christmas Ramble in the Crich area on Sunday, December 18.

This will be a steady walk of approximately 4.5 miles in the morning, starting from Lower Hartshay, passing through Pentrich and Wingfield Park and then aiming to arrive at the Black Swan in Crich at 12noon.

Here ranblers will have a most enjoyable extended lunch break including the opportunity to sing a variety of songs accompanied by their very own accordionist. There will also be a raffle, the proceeds of which are donated to the Edale Mountain Rescue Team

In the afternoon, there will be a short two-mile ramble following the Tors to Chadwick Nick and through Crich Chase to board the coach at a lay-by near the Hurt Arms at Ambergate at 4pm

The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. The Skills coach picks up at the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. New members are always most welcome.

For further details, ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471.