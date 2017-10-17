Talented Mansfield poet Richard to perform on home turf this weekend

Poet and writer Richard C Bower will be giving a hometown performance at the Andwhynot venue in Mansfield on Sunday, October 22.

Although he has been a writer all his life, Richard C. Bower only went public with his writing as recently as two years ago, and since then has become recognised as a talented writer and poet.

In this short space of time, he has performed his poetry across the UK – including several festivals, where he has performed alongside fellow poets John Cooper Clarke, Simon Armitage, Nottinghamshire’s Henry Normal (Steve Coogan’s business partner behind Baby Cow Productions), Carol Ann Duffy, and John Hegley, and more.

He has appeared on London radio, had a short story considered for broadcast by BBC Radio 4, and has performed alongside such musical artists including The Specials, James, Roots Manuva, Ferocious Dog, Bananarama, The Twang, A Guy Called Gerald and Eddie Reader et al.

In these past two years, Richard has been recognised and acknowledged by Nottinghamshire County Council as one of the area’s most prominent writers and poets, culminating in him appearing at several Nottinghamshire County Council events over the summer of 2015.

In 2016, Richard won a competition run by publishers The Big White Shed to have his poetry published in a mental health collection called Madder Than We Look. By the same publishers, on the back of appearing at the Nottingham Poetry Festival alongside some of the UK’s best poets, Richard was also asked to contribute some of his poems in a collection be out this year.

In August, Richard was approached by an art gallery in Sheffield to contribute some of his poetry for an exhibition born out of Jean Parker’s (the sculptor) own experience of cancer. The exhibition - called Good Grief, presented a powerful and unique visual exploration of the grief process relating not only to loss of life but also to significant loss of any kind. Richard was asked to create some pieces to reflect on stages of grief portrayed in sculptures within the exhibition.

The event in Mansfield runs from 7pm. Tickets are now on sale (£5). Contact the venue on 01623 633330.