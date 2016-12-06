Ash live at Rock City next week

Indie stars Ash are live at Nottingham’s Rock City next week for a special gig.

The show is part of a celebration tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut chart-topping album 1977.

To commemorate this the band will be playing the album live in it’s entirety.

Speaking about the anniversary itself and the live dates the band said; “We’re as excited as we are in disbelief about the 20th anniversary of 1977.

“Some of these songs have grown with us throughout those years; others have the ability to transport us mentally and emotionally back to that crazy formative year of 1995 to 96.”

The gig is on Monday, December 12, for ticket details, go to www.rock-city.co.uk