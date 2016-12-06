Ash live at Rock City this weekend

Indie stars Ash are live at Nottingham’s Rock City this weekend for a special gig.

The show is part of a celebration tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut chart-topping album 1977.

To commemorate this the band will be playing the album live in it’s entirety.

Speaking about the anniversary itself and the live dates the band said; “We’re as excited as we are in disbelief about the 20th anniversary of 1977.

“Some of these songs have grown with us throughout those years; others have the ability to transport us mentally and emotionally back to that crazy formative year of 1995 to 96.”

For ticket details, go to www,rock-city.co.uk