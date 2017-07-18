BATTLE OF THE BANDS: And the winner is......

Congratulations to alt-metal band Sirenity who have won our first online Battle of the Bands.

They will be heading to The Foundry studio in Chesterfield for their prize of a £500 recording and mixing session.

Meanwhile, here is a look at the song which won them the prize.

Those Who Knew take the runners-up spot and W.O.R.M. were placed third among the dozen competing bands.

Thank you to all the bands who entered and music fans who voted.