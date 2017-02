Nominated in the prestigious BBC Sound of 2017 poll, The Amazons are embarking on their biggest UK tour to date.

And they will be at Nottingham’s Bodega on March 10

As well the BBC, they are being tipped for great things by MTV Brand New and Apple Music among others.

Ticket details are available at www.bodeganottingham.com