Be enchanted by a night of West End classics at the Majestic

The West End comes to Retford this weekend in the popular musical revue show Some Enchanted Evening.

Presented by Grant Koper, the show is now in it’s fifth year on the road and is bigger than ever with numbers from the likes of South Pacific, Evita, Chicago, Les Miserables and many more.

The cast includes Grant Koper, Matt Colyer, Victoria Rigby and Florence Odumosu, all of whom are established artists with professional or west-end experience.

Grant Koper, the show’s producer, said: “It’s wonderful to see the show grow from a small idea we had a few years ago into this fantastic production playing to audiences around the country.”

The show is at Retford on April 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com

The company has also teamed up with Spencer’s on the Square who are offering a dinner and show package for £28, where customers will be able to dine from 6pm and be in time for the evening’s performance.

Call 01777 800230 or email info@spencersonthesquare.com for details.