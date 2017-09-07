Brian McFadden joins Boyzone for Derbyshire show

Irish singer songwriter and former Westlife star Brian McFadden is set to join Boyzone when the Irish pop sensations take to the stage in Derby this month.

Boyzone will be performing at the 3aaa County Ground in Derby on Saturday, September 16.

With Boyzone’s 25-year anniversary approaching in 2018, the band have an incredible catalogue of hits, having amassed 25 million record sales, seven hit studio albums and six number one singles. Ronan, Keith, Shane and Mikey will be bringing their beautiful harmonies and much-loved tracks to Derby with Brian McFadden’s Westlife fame adding to the experience. Brian was one of the founders of the hugely successful Irish boy band Westlife. He left the band in 2004 and went on to develop his own music, including number one singles Real To Me and Just Say So,

Details: www.ticketmaster.co.uk