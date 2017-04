3. Bruno Mars is live at the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena next week on his 24K Magic tour.

The Grammy Award winner and world-renowned, multi-platinum selling entertainer is back on his first world tour since 2013.

Having fronted Mark Ronson’s global smash hit Uptown Funk in 2015, Mars released his new album, 24K Magic last November.

He is at the Arena on Thursday, April 27,

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/brunomars