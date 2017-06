Clean Cut Kid will be back on the road for new series of UK shows this autumn.

The Liverpudlian quartet will play Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on October 23 and The Leadmill in Sheffield on October 27.

The band released their debut album, Felt, last month and will be playing a number of festival dates this summer, including Community and Y Not.

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2rryoud and http://bit.ly/2s7g09N