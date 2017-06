Expressions Academy of Performing Arts present their latest dance showcase Dimensions at Mansfield Palace this weekend.

Featuring an array of talent from the academy’s full-time three-year musical theatre course.

The students will take you through a journey of dance, singing, acting and musical theatre supported by the junior children’s school.

Performances are on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

Tickets are on 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2rethfr