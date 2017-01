Deaf Havana will be doing an in-store signing session for their new album at Rough Traqde in Nottingham this weekend.

The band’s new album, All These Countless Nights, is out on Friday, January 27 and they will be in Nottingham on Saturday, January 28.

The third single from the album, Fever, is also out now and the video is available to view at http://vevo.ly/pKrdrw