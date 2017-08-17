Edge-of-the-seat stuff in Wreck at the Playhouse

Challenge your perceptions of our world and the stories behind the headlines in new drama Wreck in Nottingham next month.

An easy-going Nottingham lad boards a train, fresh from visiting his girlfriend.

But his world is flipped upside down when the train never completes its journey.

As first impressions derail and his stories of what happened veer off course, can we trust him to lead us to the truth?

Can we trust ourselves to see it?

Written by Leicester poet Toby Campion, winner of the 2015 Fifth Word Most Promising Playwright Award, Wreck is an edge-of-your-seat, fast-paced drama about a young man suddenly thrust into the most desperate of circumstances.

It is at Nottingham Playhouse from September 20 to 30.

Tickets and showtimes are at http://bit.ly/2uJi19i