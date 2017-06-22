Eighties stars heading to Thoresby for Flashback Festival

The Human League, OMD, Heaven 17 and T’Pau are among the big names lined up for this summer’s Flashback Festival at Thoresby Estate.

Now into its eighth year, the festival has become a solid date in the diary for many people.

Heather Small, Altered Images, Nik Kershaw, Village People, Heaven 17 and Go West are also on the bill, while DJ Trevor Nelson will host an opening night party on the Friday.

There will also be a range of stalls a vintage fun fair and the return of the silent disco.

There are a range of camping options available and new for this year a luxury hotel accommodation package for adults only at Thoresby Hall Hotel.

The festival runs from August 18 to 20.

Full details of the festival are available on 0845 075 6101 or www.theflashbackfestival.com