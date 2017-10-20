Eleanor Conway is taking the Walk of Shame to Nottingham

Comedian Eleanor Conway brings her live tour to Nottingham Arts Theatre next month.

Some people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk, but Eleanor is one person who puts her money where her mouth is.

Walk of Shame, enjoyed sell-out audiences and immense critical success at the free fringe in Edinburgh last year.

Since then she’s been honing the show on tour.

A ferocious clubber and party girl, Eleanor Conway is a former Comedy Store King Gong finalist and has always been a woman of extremes.

She partied around the world as a music journalist, ran off to Asia to work for the triads, made hardcore porn and Tindered her way through most of London.

Now sober from alcohol and substances she’s failing to find moderation and meaning.

Walk of Shame is about sex, sobriety, Sambuca and the modern addict that lies within us all.

She is in Nottingham on November 10.

Tickets are available now at http://bit.ly/2wSU01r