Finnish blues star Erja Lyytinen is touring the UK next month.

And she will be at The Greystones in Sheffield on September 20 and The Bodega in Nottingham on September 22.

Winner of the Best International Solo Artist award at the 2015 Blues Matters Awards, her new album is Stolen Hearts.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2vHnHFc (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2wwnWRf (Sheffield).