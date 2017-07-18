Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito has Nottingham date

Grammy Award-winning artist Fantastic Negrito is live at Nottingham’s Bodega next month.

After a long break from music, Fantastic Negrito won NPR’s inaugural Tiny Desk Contest in 2015.

Since then he’s performed with artists including the late Chris Cornell, Solange, and Temple of the Dog

His album The Last Days of Oakland won this year’s Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

His Nottingham date is on August 3 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2tPPyS5