Post-punk outfit Idles have announced a major UK headline tour ahead to coincide with the release of their debut album.

And the Bristol group will play The Plug in Sheffield on March 21 and The Bodega in Nottingham on March 29.

The band’s album, Brutalism, will be released on March 10.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are at www.bodeganottingham.com/

Tickets for their Sheffield gig are at www.the-plug.com