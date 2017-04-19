Jason Manford announces Nottingham date on new tour

Jason Manford is back on tour next year with his brand new show Muddle Class.

And he will be performing at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on February 16.

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become middle class - causing much confusion.

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’.

“I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it?’

“Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago.

“I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day.

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.

“It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets for the tour are £27.50 (booking fee may apply) and on sale from 9am on Friday, April 21 on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk