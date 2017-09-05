Search

Jesus & Mary Chain to play Nottingham and Sheffield dates.

The Jesus and Mary Chain have dates in Nottingham and Sheffield. Picture: Steve Gullick
Scottish indie veterans The Jesus and Mary Chain are embarking on a UK tour in the coming weeks.

And they will play The Foundry in Sheffield on September 25 and Rock City in Nottingham on October 1.

Fronted by brothers Jim and William Reid, the band released the album Damage and Joy back in March – their first studio album in 19 years.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2vR3p8k (Sheffield) and http://bit.ly/2wsGWAk (Nottingham).