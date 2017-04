X Factor winner Joe McElderry stars in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Nottingham Theatre Royal next week.

He is joined by Britain’s Got Talent favourite Lucy Kay, who returns as the narrator in this new production of the UK’s longest-running musical.

The show is at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday, April 25 to Saturday, April 29.

Tickets and show times are available on 0115 989555 or www.trch.co.uk