Join West End star Kerry for a trip to Broadway

West End singer Kerry Ellis, The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the renowned Nottingham Trent University Choir are joining forces at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this weekend for A Night On Broadway.

This musical extravaganza will be an evening of some of the most popular Broadway hits.

Kerry Ellis has fast become recognised as the first lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway.

She has also had chart-topping success as a with her debut album Anthems

The Royal Philharmonic have an international reputation, having performed in concert halls across the globe and are known for their performances of light and popular music.

The talented university choir will be led by conductor, Matthew Hopkins and the concert will also feature the NTU Dance Troupe.

The concert is on Saturday, April 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk