JP Cooper has announced details of a new UK tour for the autumn

On the back of stellar 12 months, the Manchester singer-songwriter is now heading out on the road in support of his debut album, Raised Under Grey Skies, which is out on September 22.

His single September Song has now sold 10 million copies and passed one billion streams online.

His Nottingham date will is on October 14.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2rQheU6