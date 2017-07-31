Kate Rusby is back in Nottingham for Christmas

Kate Rusby is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this December.

Famously down to earth for more than 20 years, Kate’s engaging personality and sharp Yorkshire wit have further endeared her to concert goers everywhere.

And her Christmas shows have become almost as much a part of the festive season as crackers and mince pies.

She is in Nottingham on December 19.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2u14SrR