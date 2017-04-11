Lord of the dance playing games in Nottingham

The 20th anniversary tour of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal this week with a spectacular new show.

The original Lord of the Dance show premiered in London two decades ago, and in 2014 Michael Flatley transformed the show.

The new show, Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, features 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers, including Flatley’s proteges James Keegan, Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith in the role of the Lord.

The show is at the Theatre Royal from Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 18.

Ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk