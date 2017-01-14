Music for all from Romeo & Juliet to Wallace & Gromit at special family concert

A special family concert is taking place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

It takes 2.....! will celebrate great partnerships in film, show and classical music and will be hosted by Mike Bushell sports journalist and presenter on Breakfast TV.

There is also the chance for families attending the event to enter a prize draw to win tickets for a family of four to go to the show Disney on Ice celebrating 100 years of Magic at the NEC in Birmingham.

There are lots of famous couples depicted in music and among those being celebrated will be Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet, Saint-Saens’ Bacchanale from Samson & Delilah and Scarlet O’Hara & Rhett Butler in the theme from Gone with the Wind.

And for younger audiences members, there is music from Wallace & Gromit and Beauty & the Beast.

Some of the most famous stage and film musicals of all time were written by either Rodgers & Hammerstein or George & Ira Gershwin.

Both feature in our concert in the form of Carousel Waltz and the overture to Strike up the Band.

Perhaps Nottingham’s most famous couple (other than Robin Hood and Maid Marian) are Torvill & Dean and the concert will also feature Ravel’s Balero, the memorable music to which they won Olympic gold back in 1984.

the concert is on Saturday, January 28 at 7pm.

Tickets are £7 to £22 (family tickets available) on 0115 989555 or www.trch.co.uk