Alexandra leads the cast for Sister Act’s stay in the area

The casting has been announced for Curve’s all-new production of the hit musical comedy Sister Act, directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, which opened at the Theatre Royal Nottingham on Monday and runs until February 11.

Joining the previously announced Alexandra Burke as Deloris Van Cartier will be Joanna Francis as Michelle, Joe Vetch as Eddie, Karen Mann as Mother Superior and Liz Kitchen as Sister Mary Lazarus.

Alexandra Burke will perform the role of Deloris Van Cartier at all evening performances. At the matinee performances, the role of Deloris will be played by Joanna Francis.

Aaron Lee Lambert will play Curtis, Sarah Goggin Sister Mary Robert, Susannah Van Den Berg Sister Mary Patrick, Allison Harding Sister Mary Theresa, Ricky Rojas Pablo, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joey and Sandy Grigelis as TJ.

Alexandra Burke recently starred as Rachel Marron in the national tour of The Bodyguard, a part she also played in the West End. She originally rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor. Her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist. Burke’s first album, Overcome saw the release of her subsequent number one singles Bad Boys and Start Without You.

Based on the smash hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

This all new production of Sister Act is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood with musical supervision and arrangements by Tony Award-Winner Sarah Travis.

For ticket information, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Tristram Kenton