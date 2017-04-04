And now for something completely different - Mutha’s Ruin to play the Black Market

Mutha’s Ruin is a new East Midlands-based metal covers band, playing a debut show at The Black Market in Warsop, on Saturday, April 8.

Support on the night will be from Mansfield band Identity Crisis and Nottingham band Heaven To Stone.

Lead guitarist Adrian explained: “What we at Mutha’s Ruin are trying to do is to take the whole covers band thing and give it a

bit of a shake up.

“There are many great covers bands of all musical types out there, so you have to come up with something that stands you apart, something that people will remember and hopefully make them want to come back for more.

“I personally have been in many covers and tribute bands over the last 30 years, but what frustrated me most of all was the reluctance to do something a little different, it was always the same look playing the same songs. It got to the point where you could swap the set lists around of two or three different covers bands and they wouldn’t realise it!

“So firstly, we made a point of playing songs that not many, if any (other than tributes to said

bands) covers bands do. So no Sweet Child Of Mine or Enter Sandman for us (in fact the only time I want to hear those played is if I actually go to see G’n R or Metallica), you know, Motorhead just didn’t release the Ace Of Spades! “Secondly was the look. We wanted to get away from the t-shirt and jeans look (which in itself is OK) and use our imaginations more, so have gone for the look we have which also ties in nicely with our storyline which you can read in full on our facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/muthasruin.

“It would be really great if people could come to our shows dressed the part too, for example as their favourite character from the story, and help turn what would be just another gig down your local to an event! Our look is based around Heavy Metal meets Steampunk meets Mad Max, so your only limitation with it is your imagination!

“Thirdly is the storyline as I mentioned before. In a nut shell, the human race has almost wiped itself out (as all good sci-fi stories have us!) and is on the brink of extinction, when a mysterious woman named Mother Windell drags us back from the edge and gets us back on our feet again.”

He added: “However, everything isn’t what it seems and her intentions are far more darker than saving the world. As with any show, the more support we get then the bigger the shows and more elaborate the costumes will become, the band’s a living breathing entity.

“We have a lot of ideas and avenues that we want to explore, as well as merchandise that will be available soon, this is only phase one!”

There are more live dates in the pipeline for around the East Midlands and the rest country, that just need the t’s crossing and the i’s dotting, and up-to-date information can be found by joining their Facebook page.

Entry to the gig is £5 on the door.