Annual Messiah concert for Nottingham choir

Nottingham Harmonic Choir kick off the Christmas season with their annual performance of Handel’s Messiah, which this year takes place Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, December 4, from 7pm.

The choir believes will be a stirring reminder of the story of Christmas amid the commercialism which so often besets us.

Traditional this performance may be, but never merely routine, as the Harmonic Choir sings the well-loved choruses with a fresh approach each year.

Tickets are £16-£22 (concessions available, accompanied children free)

See www.NottinghamHarmonic.org for more.