Anton and Erin swing into the area again for latest show

Anton and Erin - Swing Time is to be performed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 5.

Swing Time promises a wonderful performance of music, song and dance delivered with aplomb by the nation’s favourite ballroom couple and a fantastic supporting cast including brilliant star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class Ensemble Dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

This exciting production will feature sensational new choreography and sparkling costumes set to a musical backdrop of timeless classics such as I Could Have Danced All Night, I Got Rhythm, Moondance, I’ve Got The World On A String, Guys And Dolls and Le Jazz Hot.

The show will also feature a very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on Swing Time Anton Du Beke said, “Erin and I absolutely love going out on tour.

“We are in our element. We look forward to welcoming old friends and new and hope they will enjoy the occasion as much as we do.”

So make sure you come along and see two of the popular professional dancers ever to grace Strictly Come Dancing, in their element in their latest live show. The performance is at 3pm.

For details, go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Gregory Michael King