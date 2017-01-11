Apply to take part in Indietracks

Bands and musicians are encouraged to apply to take part in this year’s Indietracks Festival, which will run from July 28-30.

The event will be returning with your favourite bands, steam trains, workshops, discos, real ale and (hopefully) owls! Tickets for the festival, which is held at the Midland Railway Centre, Butterley, near Ripley, will go on sale soon.

Applications are now open for bands, artists and DJs interested in playing at Indietracks. To apply, complete the performer application form before 5pm on Sunday, January 15, at www.indietracks.co.uk/about/faqs/2017-artist-applications/

Organisers are only accepting applications received via this form, so please use this rather than emailing via a separate email address.