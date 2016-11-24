At the movies with wind orchestra

The University of Nottingham Wind Orchestra is to perform a concert entitled Films Through The Ages on Sunday, November 27, from 7.30pm.

It is take place at the university in the great hall at the Trent Building.

Roll up and buy your popcorn for a concert featuring a selection of music from films through the ages.

This will be a showcase for memorable music from films such as An American In Paris, the James Bond series and Disney’s Fantasia.

For more details, go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk