Bailey returns to live scene as tour comes to Nottingham venue next year

Comedian and musician Bill Bailey is back on the road with his new tour Larks in Transit.

He will bring the show to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 25, from 8pm.

Larks In Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian. With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness. P

lus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald and re-imagines the Stars and Stripes.

British Comedy Award winner Bill Bailey has enjoyed success on the live stage for many years. In 2001 he took his show Bewilderness to New York for an eight-week run at the Westbeth Theatre. The New York Times wrote of him, “Bill is an unalloyed pleasure, a treat for the funny bone, the brain and the ear” and The Telegraph pronounced him “a hobbit with a wicked sense of humour”.

Tickets cost £27.50. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk