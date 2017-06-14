Bonfanti is back for more blues at the Flowerpot

The Marcus Bonfanti Band will return to The Flowerpot in Derby for a gig there on Friday, June 16.

One of the most exciting new blues guitarists to emerge on the scene in recent years, Marcus Bonfanti’s 2008 debut album Hard Times set the scene and sent some subtly effective messages about a new British voice demanding to be heard.

Bonfanti is known for his high-energy live shows with his three-piece band that have been receiving rave reviews over the last two years and solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting live performers on the UK scene.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo by Roland Kaempfer