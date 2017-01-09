Bowie anniversary tribute at the Diamond

Where were you when you heard that David Bowie had died? Looking back at 2016, for all of the shocks that that particular year elicited, in some ways the first of them was still the most shocking.

It wasn’t just that nobody was even vaguely aware that he was seriously ill. It wasn’t that, having just released yet another outstanding album to unanimous critical acclaim, here was an artist cut down in his prime.

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield will be hosting a tribute concert on January 12 to mark the first anniversary of the great man’s death.

Rebel Rebel, the UK-based leading tribute to David Bowie, will be at the Stoney Street-based venue to celebrate his life and works.

This six-piece band will play the hits from across all of Bowie’s golden years in a fast-paced show that includes dance, mime, costume and theatre.

So on January 12th, why not come and join like-minded people in celebrating an artist who has a serious claim at being the greatest of the 20th century. Where else would you rather be?

See www.thediamonduk.com for more details.