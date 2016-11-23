Bumper crop of bands at The Flowerpot

Red Butler will perform at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 24.

One of the best and most exciting upcoming blues bands, embarking on a UK tour to promote their brand new debut studio album Nothing To Lose, Red Butler are fast making a name for themselves across Britain and Europe.

Audiences instantly tap into the fire and passion generated by the young band from Brighton.

Nothing to Lose is a collaborative project drawn from the band members’ individual experiences of life and music. Red Butler see the need to deliver a message to younger people whilst retaining the support of their established blues/rock audience. Influences include SRV, Free, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Gary Clarke Jnr. and artists such as Royal Blood and Vintage Trouble.

The power and sensitivity of their music has seen Red Butler win national awards.

Then, on Friday, November 25, you can enjoy a visit to the King Street venue by Soft Machine (pictured).

The legendary jazz rock pioneers will play the Flowerpot for the first time.

Soft Machine turn full circle as the band known as the “Soft Machine Legacy” revert once again to the band’s original distinctive name.

Soft Machine were originally formed in 1966 by Kevin Ayers and Robert Wyatt. In the band’s 13-year history the group featured some of the finest players on the European circuit including Allan Holdsworth, Elton Dean, Daevid Allen and of course Mike Ratledge.

When one time Soft Machine members John Etheridge, Elton Dean, Hugh Hopper and John Marshall got together in 2004 the decision was made to name the band “Soft Machine Legacy”

In 2016, the band feel comfortable reverting to their original “Soft Machine” name. The music is still a blistering form of jazz/rock.

Then, on Saturday, November 26, there is the return to The Flowerpot for Blondied with their tribute to the music of Blondie and Debbie Harry.

Fronted by the incredible look/sound-alike Michelle Hendriks, the aim of Blondied is to faithfully recreate the sound of Debbie Harry and Blondie and to recreate the excitement and power of the band onstage for new and old fans alike.

The Blondied show includes all Blondie’s hits and more, from their raucous early records right up to the slick pop/rock that has become Blondie’s trademark in the 21st century, also including some of Debbie Harry’s solo hits, such as French Kissing in the USA and I Want That Man.

Doors open for all three gigs at 8pm. Admission is £10 to see Red Butler, £15 for Soft Machine and £10 for Blondied.

For further information, see www.rawpromo.co.uk