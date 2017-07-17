Busy weekend in store at The Diamond

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes The Fabs for a performance on Friday, July 21, that a celebration of all that’s good from the 60s era.

Saturday, July 22, is the date for a gig at the Stoney Street venue by tribute band The Fabulous Kommitments, back to perform some more good time music.

Then, on Sunday, July 23, it’s time for The Diamond Showcase Sessions, featuring Soundhouse Reloaded and Soul Shine. Entry is free.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs, go to www.thediamonduk.com