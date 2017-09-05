Choirs come together in Alfreton for Autumn Showcase

Alfreton Male Voice Choir are to hold their annual concert, named Autumn Showcase, on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7.30pm.

This will be held at the David Nieper Academy, Alfreton.

All proceeds this year go in support of Ashgate Hospice based in Chesterfield. Guests this year are the Rolls-Royce Ladies Choir. For more on the concert and choir, go to the website at www.alfretonmvc.co.uk or follow Alfreton Male Voice Choir on Facebook.

Tickets are £8 and are available from the website or by phone on 01773 747279 or 07964 762633.