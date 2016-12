Bestwood Male Voice Choir will be performing in a carol concert on Tuesday, December 20.

Starting at 7pm, the concert takes place at The Grove URC, Farleys Grove, off Farleys Lane, Hucknall.

There will tea, coffee and mince pies. Admission is free and all are welcome.

There will be a freewill offering taken during the concert. Proceeds will be split between church funs and the Children’s Cancer Fund.