Comeback king James Arthur brings tour to city centre venue

James Arthur brings his tour to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Monday, November 27.

It has been an extraordinary year for James. After returning with his single Say You Won’t Let Go, James has gone onto achieve multiple number 1s, a Platinum selling album, sold out tours and two BRIT Nominations.

Now he returns with his first arena tour.

For ticket availability, you go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/james-arthur or call the box office on 0843 373 3000.