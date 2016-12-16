Covers galore at The Diamond

Tin Man are a leading covers band and will be playing an eagerly-awaited gig at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on December 18.

Tin Man is made up from Bravado, The Prog Doctors, The Matt Black Band, Atomic and the incredible vocals of Dale from Crimes of Passion UK.

Between them, the band members have played with the likes of It Bites, FM, Tony Martin from Sabbath, Saxon, Fish, White Lion, Helloween, Steve Hackett, Glenn Hughes and many more.

There will be plenty of big hits such as Separate Ways by Journey, Rosanna by Toto and Carry on my Wayward son by Kansas, plus some great album tracks like Foreplay by Boston, Stargazer by Rainbow, and Dreams by Van Halen, plus Burning Heart by Survivor, The Final Countdown by Europe, Crazy Horses by the Osmonds and even a rock version of Does your Mother Know by Abba.

For more details on the gig, go to www.thediamonduk.com