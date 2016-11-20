Diamond gig for Ricky Warwick

There will be a special guest performer at The Diamond in Sutton on Thursday, November 24 when Ricky Warwick puts in an appearance there.

Ricky will be appearing with The Fighting Hearts at the Stoney Street-based venue.

Ricky, of Black Star Riders/ex Almighty fame, is out on tour in November. This is in support of his new albums, Hearts on Trees and When Patsy Cline was Crazy And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues.

Both albums are out worldwide through Nuclear Blast Records, and Ricky has spent this year promoting them as Black Star Riders have been off the road writing the next album.

The set consists of Ricky solo material from the new albums, plus a couple BSR tracks, and also some Almighty tracks.

Support on the night comes from 50Ft Woman.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com