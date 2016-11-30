Dickaty to play in Mansfield for good causes

Ally Dickaty from the punk rock band The Virgin Marys will be playing a free acoustic gig at Inspire venue, The Old Library, Mansfield as part of his People Help The People Tour, supported by local Nottinghamshire-based young musician, Charlie Fearon.

Fresh from supporting Feeder on the UK leg of their autumn tour, Ally Dickaty is touring the UK to help local communities raise awareness, and food for their local food banks and local Mansfield-based charities, Sherwood Forest Food Bank and Framework will be the beneficiaries of the Mansfield gig.

The Virgin Marys played Download Festival in 2010, were crowned Best Breakthrough act at the Classic Rock Awards 2013 and have toured as support act to amongst others Slash, Terrorvision, Skunk Anansie, Ash, Feeder and Queens of The Stone Age as well as playing their own headline gigs throughout UK, Europe, US and Japan.

To secure your free ticket email allydickatyroadhouse@outlook.com. Just bring a bag of shopping as a donation to our local charities on the evening. Full event details will be given in the confirmation email.

The Old Library, Mansfield is the base of County Youth Arts, jone of the services run by Inspire, who deliver culture, learning and libraries in Nottinghamshire.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Further information can be found at https://www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/events/2016/12/people-help-people-ally-dickaty-virgin-marys/