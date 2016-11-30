Enjoy American classics with NSO

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will bringing some American classics to the city, to take place at St Mary’s Church, High Pavement, in Nottingham, on Saturday, December 10.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the first half of the concert features works by two of the USA’s greatest composers.

You can hear the delightful Strike Up The Band Overture by George Gershwin, plus the same composer’s groundbreaking work for piano and orchestra, Rhapsody In Blue, with Charles Tebbs as the soloist in this jazz-infused classic. Also in the first half is Aaron Copland’s highly entertaining and tuneful Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo, ending in the riotous fun of Hoedown.

After the break, NSO will be performing one of the most popular symphonic works in the repertoire, Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony, known to one and all as the New World Symphony, and written while the composer was living and working in the USA in 1893.

For tickets, you can go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/307972