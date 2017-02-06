Enjoy some Animal Magic in NSO’S family concert

Don’t miss out on a spectacular celebration of all creatures, great and small offering fun for the whole family when Nottingham Symphony Orchestra performs at the Royal Concert Hall in the city on April 2, starting at 6pm.

Join NSO and friends for an unforgettable evening of music and dance, in support of local charity Hope Nottingham.

During the concert, you can:

Thrill to the classic tale of Peter And The Wolf.

Laugh with delight at the UK premiere of A Propos D’Animaux – Much Ado About Animals.

Marvel at the balletic grace of The Firebird.

Lose yourself in the emotional intensity of Swan Lake (with Nottingham’s talented violin soloist Braimah Kanneh-Mason).

And be amazed at the conducting debut of 11-year-old Matthew Smith with the challenging Overture to Die Fledermaus.

From well-loved classics to new favourites, this will be a fabulous blend of music, dance and drama will entertain young and old alike. Frances Finn (BBC Radio Nottingham and Notts TV) will be your guide as you enjoy the show.

A spokesman for the orchestra said: “Nottingham Symphony Orchestra is delighted to be collaborating with Sandra Taylor School of Dance, a massed choir drawn from Nottinghamshire schools, Sally Galet (composer of A Propos D’Animaux), and Braimah Kanneh-Mason. We are proud to support Hope Nottingham in its work to transform the lives of those in need.”

Tickets for this concert are available by calling the box office on 0116 9895555 or by going to www.trch.co.uk