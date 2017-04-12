Enjoy this jewel of an opera at the Palace Theatre

Swansea City Opera visit Mansfield Palace Theatre on Sunday, April 23, to perform Lakmé, following their highly acclaimed 2016 tour of La Bohème.

This jewel of an opera by French composer Leo Delibes is sung in English and best known for the famous Flower Duet, which has become one of the most familiar numbers any composer, in any genre, has ever written, even used by an airline on TV ads as the peaceful accompaniment to a jetliner floating through wispy clouds.

Photo by Guy Harrop. Pic of Lakme by Swansea City OPera image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

As so often with operas that become famous for a particular tune however, Lakmé contains many other hidden musical gems including the stratospheric and challenging Bell Song.

Like other French operas of the period, it captures the ambience of the Orient seen through Western eyes and, topically for today, tells of religious tensions and conflict leading to personal sacrifice, heartbreak and death.

Swansea City Opera are setting their production of Lakmé in India during the Raj of the 1880s, sung in English and accompanied by a chamber orchestra.

Like Delibes’s music for his famous ballet Coppelia, the orchestral scoring for Lakmé is delicious and as the opera remains a relative rarity, don’t miss this golden opportunity to hear and see this ravishing piece.

Tickets are priced at £20 full/£19 concs./£13 child/family of four £59 (including £1 per ticket booking fee.) Contact the box office on 01623 633133 or book online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Photos by Guy Harrop