Ey Up Mi Duck festival returns to Somercotes

The second Ey Up Mi Duck festival takes place at Amber Valley Rugby Club, Somercotes. on April 28-30.

It is a family festival with a wide variety of music genres and stalls and crafts to suit all ages.

Fully flushing indoor toilets are available throughout the festival and some portaloos. Security will be operating throughout the event along with a first aid facility.

Adult tickets are £35, 12-18 yrs £20 and under 12s free. Camping is £5 for the whole weekend.

The chosen charity this year is Meningitis Now and any profit made will be donated to the charity.

Precious Days will be entertaining the children with activities and crafts, plenty of food stalls including hog roasts, doughnuts, pizza and confectionery cart to name a few. There are craft stalls selling handmade goods and opportunities for adults and children to try out new skills.

There will be a beer and cider festival through the duration of the event.

Two music stages will be running side by side offering amazing artists from all over the UK, several who have performed at over 30 festivals last year, including Ey Up Mi Duck.

There will be some returning acts who will headline on Saturday and Sunday evening – Gaz Brookfield from Bristol and Funke and The Two-Tone Baby, along with The Leylines.

Tickets are available through www.eyupmiduck.co.uk or through contacting the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/496010707243230/?ref=bookmarks