Feast of music for classical fans at RCH

The Nottingham Classics season for 2017-2018 will feature top orchestras playing some magnificent pieces at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

In this mouthwatering array of concerts, the season starts with the return of the Halle on Tuesday, October 17.

Sir Mark Elder (pictured) will conduct performances of Ravel’s Rhapsodie Espagnole and his Bolero, plus the same composer’s orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures At An Exhibition.

As if that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, you can see The Planets performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, October 27, a concert that also features the Mansfield-based Cantamus Girls Choir.

Nottingham’s BBC Young Musician of the Year winner Sheku Kanneh-Mason will perform the Elgar Cello Concerto on November 9 with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

John Wilson will be at the helm for an all-Copland concert with the BBC Philharmonic on November 17 and Clare Hammond returns to her home city on November 29 to perform Hummel’s Piano Concerto No 2 with Sinfonia Viva.

Later in the season, there’s the Halle Christmas Concert on December 13, Sir Mark Elder conducting the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain on January 6, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic performing Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov on February 2, and the Halle playing the Saint-Saens ‘Organ’ Symphony on May 5, an experience not to be missed.

For ticket details, contact the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk